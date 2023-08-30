National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,339,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $114,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,883,673 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 942,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

