National Pension Service Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 396,736 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $108,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MU traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $67.20. 3,532,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,856,482. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

