Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.59. The stock had a trading volume of 481,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,462. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

