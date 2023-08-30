Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.4% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 51,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,475,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,403,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.18. 8,394,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,452,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $137.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

