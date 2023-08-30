Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,152,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -553.85%.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

