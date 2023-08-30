Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,140 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.1% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,975,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,241,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.30. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

