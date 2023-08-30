Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,889. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

