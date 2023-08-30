NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 2.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 283,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,255,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NextDecade by 437.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 191.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $64,000.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
