Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 2.7%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 169,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,399,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KIND

Nextdoor Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,513,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,504 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.