NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

