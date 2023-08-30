Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $74,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,848 shares in the company, valued at $433,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $360,730. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.