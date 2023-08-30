NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,180,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 456,571 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,946,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

