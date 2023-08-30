Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,372 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $150,212 and sold 38,727 shares valued at $3,761,368. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

