Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $261.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

