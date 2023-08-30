Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $27,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CHD opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.