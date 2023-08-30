Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Invitation Homes worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

INVH stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

