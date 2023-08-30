Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.