Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.36 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

