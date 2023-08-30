Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.31 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

