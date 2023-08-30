Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 10,591.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $668,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sysco by 2.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 866.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

