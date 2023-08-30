Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 105,144.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,746 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Tetra Tech worth $26,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 139.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.2 %

TTEK stock opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.