Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 156,508 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,508 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $22,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

