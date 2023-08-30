Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,685 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

HUM stock opened at $481.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

