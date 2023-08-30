Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.