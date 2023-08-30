Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE NAT opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after buying an additional 2,214,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 952,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

