Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.54

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 62895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.