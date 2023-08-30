Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Novanta worth $168,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.58. 36,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,734. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

