Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.90

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 155427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,828,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 104,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
