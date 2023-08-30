Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.31

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 142479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,113,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 953,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

