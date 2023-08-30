Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 95,710 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

