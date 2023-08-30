Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.02.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.