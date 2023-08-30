NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. STF Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 68.4% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 27,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,648,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,592,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

