NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,063 shares of company stock valued at $99,685,866. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.03. 39,688,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,540,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.50. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

