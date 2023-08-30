Nvwm LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.16.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

