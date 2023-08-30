Nvwm LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 212.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.