Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

