Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 689,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,963. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

