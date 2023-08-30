Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 731,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 183,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
