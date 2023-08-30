Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OTLK stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 110,452,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,819. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 731,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 183,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

