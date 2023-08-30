Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

