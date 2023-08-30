Palogic Value Management L.P. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $222.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,963. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average is $205.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

