Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

