Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $37.51 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 126,476 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $37,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. National Pension Service grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 20.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,173,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 200,179 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 241,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,206,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Oil

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.