Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $31,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.52. 101,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,826. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,533 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

