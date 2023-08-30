Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,357 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,357 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.48.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,980 shares of company stock worth $20,987,325,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $550.24. 668,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $522.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $557.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

