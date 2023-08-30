Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 539.0 days.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of PRRWF remained flat at $16.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

