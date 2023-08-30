Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in August

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSYTF stock remained flat at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.