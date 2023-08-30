Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $47,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,233,000 after buying an additional 117,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,501,000 after purchasing an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

