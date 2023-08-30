Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 130 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $556,791,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPM traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. 1,173,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486,868. The company has a market capitalization of $428.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

