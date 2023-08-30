PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 73.5% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 230,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 262,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,807,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $180.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,898. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $249.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

