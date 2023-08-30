Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,903,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

