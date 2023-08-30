Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

